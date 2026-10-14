Vedanta Power shares jump 13% today after a 5-day loss - Can a rebound in the stock sustain? Tech experts decode

Vedanta Power shares surged as much as 13% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 14 October, looking set to snap their five-day losing streak. Vedanta Power share price opened at ₹30.54 against its previous close of ₹30.24 and jumped 13.3% to an intraday high of ₹34.25. The sharp jump in the stock price followed a spurt of more than threefold in volume.

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Vedanta Power share price trend On a monthly scale, the stock is flat so far in October after a nearly 7% fall in the previous month. Over the last three months, the stock has declined 18%, compared to a 5% drop in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Vedanta Power shares hit their 52-week high of ₹52.49 on 3 July and a 52-week low of ₹29.92 on 13 October this year.

Metals and mining major Vedanta demerged into Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Limited this year, with a demerger record date of 1 May 2026.

Can a rebound in the stock today sustain? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Vedanta Power has been in a downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows. The stock has been falling in a corrective structure and looks incomplete as of now.

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Thukral believes that there is a high possibility that the stock will experience resistance in the range of ₹34 and ₹36, and a fresh round of selling could be observed.

However, Thukral added that based on the current formations, the stock has potential long-term bullish implications, and it could be bought on dips near the ₹26 to ₹28 range, which could be the range where the stock bottoms out.

Vedanta Power technical chart

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"The stock is in a downtrend and moving in a corrective structure which looks incomplete. So, any bounce towards the resistance zone is an exit opportunity for now. Any sustained move above ₹36 invalidates the view of an immediate fresh bottom in the stock," said Thukral.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said the stock is going through a base-building process around current levels, hovering in a range of ₹29.90– ₹35 since 2 September 2026.

"Going ahead, a decisive close above ₹35 will be a positive development that could lead the stock towards ₹38– ₹38.50 levels in the near term. On the downside, the ₹29.90– ₹30 zone will provide strong support," said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.