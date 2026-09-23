Vedanta Power to join Nifty 500 index: What it means for investors? Check outlook

Vedanta Power share price today: Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Power Limited rallied nearly 5% during Wednesday’s intraday trading session ahead of its inclusion in the Nifty 500 and Nifty Smallcap 250. The power stock has declined nearly 25.9% since Vedanta demerger. But could its inclusion in the two benchmark equity indices trigger a fresh rally? Experts decode.

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Vedanta Power inclusion in Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250 Vedanta Power is set to be included in Nifty 500. Apart from Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Aluminium Metal will also become a part of the index. Other than the Vedanta Group firms, Avanti Feeds, Azad Engineering, Bagmane Prime Office, REIT, Bharat Coking Coal, etc will also become a part of Nifty 500. The inclusion will come into effect from September 30, 2026. Vedanta Power will also become a part of Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midsmallcap 400 and Nifty Smallcap 500.

How Vedanta Power inclusion in Nifty 500 would impact investors? Vedanta Power’s inclusion in Nifty 500 may improve stock’s visibility among institutional investors and potentially bring passive/index-linked flows, according to Khushi Mistry Research Analyst at Bonanza.

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“However, the index inclusion should be viewed as a near-term sentiment and liquidity catalyst rather than a standalone fundamental trigger. The bigger question for the stock’s medium-term outlook will be the company’s earnings trajectory, power demand environment, capacity expansion and balance-sheet position,” explained Khushi Mistry. The expert also added that sustained upside will depend on whether operational performance and profitability can support the valuation.

Vedanta Power share price outlook Despite the recent rally in Vedanta Power shares, the overall trend around the stock indicates bearish momentum.

“Stock continues to form a Lower Low–Lower High structure, indicating sustained selling pressure and a weak price trend. Price remains below the falling moving average, while RSI recovery is still below the neutral 50 zone, keeping the overall setup negative as long as stock is below 38 outlook remains negative,” explained Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

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Vedanta Power share price today Vedanta Power shares were trading 5.6% higher at ₹32.83 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹12,837.80 crore at 12:15 pm on Wednesday, September 23. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹33.44 per share and an intraday low of ₹31.27 per share during the trading session.

The company scrip hit its 52-week high of ₹52.49 per share on July 3, 2026, and dipped to 52-week low of ₹30.44 per share on September 18, 2026. Vedanta Power share price value has declined 25.82% in three months and around 9.53% in one month.