Vedanta Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹3185 crore declines 11.7% year on year

Q1 Results: Vedanta reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3185 crore (attributed to owners of the company during the quarter ending June 2025), declining 11.7% compared to ₹3606 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The reported net profit by Vedanta at ₹4,457 during Q1 FY26 also marked a decline of 13% compared to ₹5,095 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Vedanta Q1 Results The total revenues from operations at ₹37,824 during the April-June 2025 quarter reported by Vedanta grew 5.75% compared to the ₹354 crore reported during the April-June 2024 quarter.

At the operating level, The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, at ₹10,746, as per the company, marked an increase of 6% over the ₹10,275 crore reported during the year-ago quarter.

The EBITDA margin at 35% during Q1FY26 also improved from 34% during Q1FY25.

The declining raw material costs, such as that of coal and many other ores, are likely to have helped improve the operating profit.

While reported net profit by Vedanta at ₹4,457 declined 13% year-on-year. The reported net profit, however, also included one-time expenses of ₹543 crore during the quarter gone by. While the reported net profit for the year-ago quarter included one-time gains of ₹662 crore.

Hence, adjusted for these one-offs, Vedanta Ltd. said that its adjusted net profit at ₹5000 crore during Q1FY26 actually increased. 13% compared to ₹4,433 crore in Q1FY15.

Vedanta Q1 Key developments and highlights Vedanta said that in the aluminum segment, with Lanjigarh recording its highest-ever Alumina production at 587 kt (up 9% YoY and 36% sequentially), it is on track to achieve 3 MMT record volume in FY26

In addition Zinc India had recorded highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 265 kt, up 1% YoY , while Zinc International's Mined metal production jumped 50% YoY and 12% sequentially to 57 kt

Vedanta also has commissioned 950 MW of merchant power capacity YTD, taking total merchant power generation capacity to 3.83 GW.

Vedanta had paid an interim dividend of ₹ 7/share, the record date for which stood on 24 June 2025.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta, in a statement said that, Our 1Q performance has set a strong foundation for the year ahead. Amidst global market volatility, we delivered the highest-ever first-quarter EBITDA. Operationally, we achieved the lowest hot metal cost (ex-alumina) in the last 16 quarters, the lowest ever. 1Q Zinc India CoP, 74% YoY increase in Ginsberg's production, 33% sequential surge in power sales, and 150% sequential jump in Ferro Chrome volumes."

Vedanta share price movement Vedanta share price, which had traded weak after opening lower at ₹428.80, compared to the previous day' close of ₹434.70, amid a stock market sell-off, however dipped lower post Q1 results. The Vedanta share price dipped to the ₹425.50 level, which meant a decline of up to 2.1% during the intraday trades.