Vedanta Q1 results: Profit rises 72% YoY to ₹5,473 crore; names new CEO, announces real estate business demerger

Vedanta Q1 results: Metals and mineral company Vedanta on Thursday, 30 July, reported a 71.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) to ₹5,473 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the same quarter last year, its profit was ₹3,185 crore.

Its total revenue from operations rose 53.6% YoY to ₹24,205 crore in Q1FY27 compared to ₹15,754 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA for the quarter surged almost 99% to ₹8,501 crore from ₹4,276 crore in Q1FY26, while EBITA margin saw a robust 800 bps YoY rise to 35.1%.

Among its key expenses, the cost of materials consumed jumped 37% YoY to ₹8,670 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,331 crore in Q1FY25.

Vedanta designates new CEO Meanwhile, the company announced the re-appointment of Arun Misra as an executive director and designated him as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for 1 year, effective from 1 August 2026, subject to the approval of the company's shareholders.

Vedanta to demerge its real estate business Vedanta demerged into five separate publicly listed companies - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Limited — on 30 April this year, to unlock value and simplify its corporate structure.

On 30 July, the company announced its board had approved the demerger of its real estate business to unlock significant value.

Vedanta's board has approved a draft scheme to demerge its property business into a separate entity, Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd, subject to the required statutory, regulatory and other approvals.

The demerger is planned to be a vertical split, wherein for every 20 shares of Vedanta Limited, the shareholders of Vedanta will receive 1 share of Vedanta Property Platforms.

Also Read | Vedanta Oil and Gas share price fell 5.5% even after it turned profitable in Q1

The surplus real estate portfolio to be demerged comprises nearly 2,200 acres of industrial land and nearly 55,000 sq feet for residential or commercial properties.

"After the recent success of the five-way demerger creating 'pure-play' entities across oil and gas, aluminium, power, and steel, we plan to demerge the surplus real estate assets into an independent 'pure-play' company to unlock significant value for the stakeholders,” said Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group.