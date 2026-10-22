Vedanta Q2 results 2026 date : When will Anil Agarwal-led group announce Q2? Schedule, dividend history, preview, return

Vedanta Q2 results 2026 date: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, on Thursday, October 22, released its earnings schedule for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The metal-to-mining conglomerate is set to announce its quarterly results by the month-end.

The metal stock closed marginally lower on Thursday, as overall breadth of the market remained cautious during the trading session. For investors who closely track Vedanta Q2 results, here are all the details to know, from earnings schedule, dividend history to results expectations.

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Vedanta Q2 results date Vedanta’s board of directors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. Its Q2 results will be announced after the conclusion of board meeting and consideration and review of its unaudited financial results.

Vedanta Q2 earnings schedule The Q2 results will be announced on Wednesday next week. The exact time of the result announcement was not mentioned on the company’s exchange filing.



Vedanta’s earnings conference call is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday, October 28. The call recording will remain available on the company website same day.

Vedanta dividend history Vedanta Limited is known to be the dividend king in the stock market because of its consistent dividend payout history. The company announced its first dividend of ₹5 per equity share earlier this year after the execution of demerger.

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Vedanta Q2 results preview Favourable LME (zinc) is likely to support overall earnings of Vedanta Limited in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. However, cost of production (CoP) is likely to increase due to supply constraints, highlighted Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) in its report.

Vedanta share price trend Vedanta stock closed 0.78% lower at ₹233 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹91,112.04 crore on Thursday, October 22. Its share price value has declined nearly 14.51% in six months. It share price value has surged 36% in one year, 40.38% in two years, and around 190.63% in three years, as per BSE website data on October 22, 2026.