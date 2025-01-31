Vedanta Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Mining major Vedanta Ltd is set to announce its Q3 results today. Vedanta’s board of directors will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta is expected to post decent earnings growth driven by sequential improvement in its Aluminium and Zinc India businesses. Analysts estimate a high double-digit jump in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while revenue in Q3FY25 is expected to see a high single-digit growth YoY. EBITDA in the quarter ended December 2024 is likely to rise on higher commodity prices across major segments, particularly in zinc, silver and aluminium. Vedanta’s management comments on the demerger status and its guidance on volumes and update on the parent debt situation will be watched out.
Vedanta Q3 Results Live: Vedanta share price has fallen over 3% in one month and 5% in six months. However, in the past one year, Vedanta stock price has surged 57%, while it has risen 30% in two years.
Vedanta Q3 Results Live: Vedanta is expected to report an EBITDA increase of ~7% QoQ due to higher base metal prices, particularly aluminium and zinc (up 8–10% QoQ). Higher alumina cost shall increase aluminium CoP by 9% QoQ. Cost is under control in zinc. We expect iron ore EBITDA to surge ~73% QoQ due to a 45% QoQ increase in volume, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.
Vedanta Q3 Results Live: Analysts estimate a high double-digit jump in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while revenue in Q3FY25 is expected to see a high single-digit growth YoY. EBITDA in the quarter ended December 2024 is likely to rise on higher commodity prices across major segments, particularly in zinc, silver and aluminium.
Vedanta Q3 Results Live: Vedanta share price opened higher on Friday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results. Vedanta shares opened with mild gains at ₹435.30 apiece as against its previous close of ₹432.30 apiece on the BSE.
Vedanta Q3 Results Live: Mining major Vedanta Ltd is set to announce its Q3 results today. Vedanta’s board of directors will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today.