Vedanta Q3 Results: Anil Agarwal-led firm's profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹5,710 crore, revenue hits ₹23,369 crore

Vedanta Q3 results: Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s metals and mining firm Vedanta Ltd announced financial results for the October to December quarter on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

The company reported a 60.9% jump in profit attributable to its owners, to ₹5,710 crore from ₹3,547 crore in the same period previous year, according to regulatory filings. Revenue from operations rose 16.9% to ₹23,369 crore from ₹17,063 crore.