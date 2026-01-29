Mint Market
Subscribe

Vedanta Q3 Results: Anil Agarwal-led firm's profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹5,710 crore, revenue hits ₹23,369 crore

Vedanta Q3 results: Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, reported a 61% increase in Q3 profit to 5,710 crore, up from 3,547 crore last year. Revenue from operations reached 23,369 crore for the October to December quarter.

Riya R Alex
Updated29 Jan 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Vedanta Q3 results were announced today.
Vedanta Q3 results were announced today.(REUTERS)

Vedanta Q3 results: Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s metals and mining firm Vedanta Ltd announced financial results for the October to December quarter on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

The company reported a 60.9% jump in profit attributable to its owners, to 5,710 crore from 3,547 crore in the same period previous year, according to regulatory filings. Revenue from operations rose 16.9% to 23,369 crore from 17,063 crore.

The metal giant's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 15,171 crore, up 34.4% year on year basis.

Advertisement

(More to come….)

 
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta Q3 Results: Anil Agarwal-led firm's profit jumps 61% YoY to ₹5,710 crore, revenue hits ₹23,369 crore
Read Next Story