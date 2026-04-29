Vedanta Q4 results 2026: Best-ever PAT surges 89% YoY; revenue jumps 29%

Vedanta Q4 results 2026: Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta on Wednesday, 29 April, reported its best-ever profit after tax (PAT) and revenue for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26).

The company witnessed record-best PAT of ₹9,352 crore for Q4FY26, jumping 89% year-on-year (YoY) and 20% QoQ. Quarterly revenue at ₹51,524 crore was also the best-ever, rising 29% YoY and 12% QoQ, driven by higher LME volumes, premium, and forex gain.

Vedanta recorded the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹18,447 crore, up 59% YoY and 22% QoQ, driven by higher LME, premiums, forex gains and higher volumes, and the best-ever EBITDA margin (excluding custom smelting at the copper business) at 44%, surged by 915 bps YoY and 306 bps QoQ.

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Return on capital employed (RoCE) at nearly 32%, improved by 539 bps YoY, while the net debt/EBITDA ratio at 0.95 times was the best in 14 quarters, improving significantly from 1.22 times in Q4FY25.

Meanwhile, the company paid a dividend of ₹11 per share in Q4FY26.

For the full financial year 2026, Vedanta recorded the highest-ever PAT at ₹25,096 crore, up 22% YoY. Revenue rose by 15% YoY to ₹1,74,075 crore. EBITDA was also record-best at ₹55,976 crore, up 29% YoY.

“FY26 was a year of strong execution for Vedanta, with record operational performance across the portfolio. We delivered 2.9 million tonnes of alumina, 2.46 million tonnes of aluminium, 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal at Zinc India, 895 kt of pig iron and 101 kt of ferrochrome, reflecting improved operating efficiency alongside the ramp up of new capacities," said Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta.

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"During the year, we deployed ₹14,918 crore of growth capex, commissioning key projects including Lanjigarh Train II, the new BALCO smelter, downstream expansions at Jharsuguda, the Debari roaster at Zinc India, and 1.3 GW of power capacity. Our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in the lowest costs in the last five years at the Aluminium and Zinc business,” Misra said.

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Vedanta FY26 business highlights Aluminum Annual aluminium production stood at 2,456 kt, up 1% YoY, realized majorly through operational efficiencies.

The segment recorded annual alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery, 2,916 kt, up 48% YoY, with an exit run rate of 4 MTPA.

Lowest aluminium COP in five years at $1,752/t, lower by 5% YoY.

Zinc India The segment witnessed best-ever annual mined metal at 1,114 kt, up 2% YoY. It recorded annual refined zinc metal production at 851 kt, up 3% YoY. It saw the lowest cost of production (COP) in five years at 959 $/t, lower by 9% YoY.

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Zinc International Annual mined metal production at Zinc International jumped 27% YoY to 225 kt. Gamsberg’s annual production jumped 39% YoY to 185 kt.

Oil & gas; Power Average gross operated production for the full year stood at 87.2 kboepd. TSPL’s plant availability stood at 83%. The company secured a 5-year, 500MW PPA for Meenakshi and Athena.

Iron ore, steel and others The company recorded annual IOB pig Iron production at 895 kt, up 10% YoY. Annual production of Ferro Chrome stood at 101 kt, up 21% YoY, while annual cathode production stood at 170 KT, up 14% YoY.