Vedanta Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: What to Anil Agarwal-led firm's earnings; stock up 1%, demerger in focus

Vedanta Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Shares of Vedanta rose 1.5% on April 29 as the Anil Agarwal-led metals major is set to announce its results for the quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Vedanta is among several prominent companies declaring their Q4FY26 results today, including Bajaj Finance Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, and Waaree Energies Ltd.
Vedanta Q4 Preview
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vedanta to report robust growth for the March quarter, driven by favourable commodity prices and improved operating performance across key segments.
The brokerage has estimated revenue at ₹51,119 crore, up 26.4% YoY and 9.6% QoQ. EBITDA is projected at ₹18,260.4 crore, rising 59.3% YoY and 26.6% QoQ, with margins likely to expand to 35.7%, up 481 basis points sequentially. Adjusted net profit is seen at ₹7,934.6 crore, up 127.8% YoY but marginally lower on a sequential basis.
“We forecast aluminium EBITDA to increase QoQ by 25%, primarily due to higher aluminium and lower alumina prices, partially offset by hedged quantities. The oil and gas division is expected to report stable EBITDA, while Zinc India EBITDA may rise 23% QoQ on higher zinc and silver prices,” Kotak Institutional Equities said.
Demerger record date and key timelines
Vedanta has fixed May 1 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its ongoing demerger under the approved scheme of arrangement. Since markets will remain closed on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day, April 30 will act as the ex-date for the demerger.
Under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day prior to the ex-date to qualify for the demerger benefits.
Eligible shareholders will receive one share each in Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel for every one share held in Vedanta.
The company will also conduct a special price discovery session on April 30 between 9:15 am and 9:45 am, after which regular trading will commence at 10 am.
“We forecast (1) aluminum EBITDA to increase qoq by 25% (+88% yoy), primarily due to higher aluminium and lower alumina prices, partially offset by hedged quantities, (2) the oil and gas division with stable EBITDA qoq, (3) Zinc India division EBITDA to increase by 23% qoq (+55% yoy) due to higher zinc/silver prices, partially offset by hedged quantities,” the firm said.
Vedanta has fixed May 1 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its ongoing demerger under the approved scheme of arrangement. Since markets will remain closed on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day, April 30 will act as the ex-date for the demerger.
Under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day prior to the ex-date to qualify for the demerger benefits.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vedanta to report robust growth for the March quarter, driven by favourable commodity prices and improved operating performance across key segments.
The brokerage has estimated revenue at ₹51,119 crore, up 26.4% YoY and 9.6% QoQ. EBITDA is projected at ₹18,260.4 crore, rising 59.3% YoY and 26.6% QoQ, with margins likely to expand to 35.7%, up 481 basis points sequentially. Adjusted net profit is seen at ₹7,934.6 crore, up 127.8% YoY but marginally lower on a sequential basis.
The day also holds significance for investors as it marks the final trading session to buy shares of the consolidated entity ahead of its much-anticipated demerger.
If you want to be eligible for the four demerged entities, today is the last day for investors to buy Vedanta shares. April 30 marks the ex-date ahead of the May 1 record date. Investors buying the stock on or after April 30 will not be eligible for the demerger benefits.
Shares of Vedanta rose 1.5% to day's high of ₹750.90 on BSE on April 29 as the Anil Agarwal-led metals major is set to announce its results for the quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026.
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