Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises 118% YoY to ₹ 4,961 crore, EBITDA up 30%

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises 118% YoY to 4,961 crore, EBITDA up 30%

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Apr 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises 118% YoY to 4,961 crore, EBITDA up 30%

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta Q4 results: Net profit rises 118% YoY to ₹ 4,961 crore, EBITDA up 30%
MoreLess
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.