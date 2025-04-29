Vedanta Q4 Results Preview: Net profit expected to jump 140% YoY; Aluminium, Oil & Gas segments to show weakness

Vedanta Q4 Preview: Vedanta Ltd, the Anil Agarwal-led metal major, is set to announce its Q4 results tomorrow. The board of directors of the company, in its meeting on 30 April, will consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. Along with Vedanta Q4 results, the board will also approve the earnings for FY25.

“... we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to inter‐alia consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025,” Vedanta said in a regulatory filing on April 25.

Analysts expect Vedanta to report a strong net profit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, along with a decent increase in revenue. However, on a sequential basis, the company’s earnings are estimated to see a fall.

Vedanta’s Aluminium and Oil & Gas segments are likely to show weakness during the quarter ended March 2025.

Vedanta Q4 Results 2025 Preview Vedanta’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY25 is expected to be at ₹3,287 crore, registering a sharp jump of 140% from ₹1,367 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company’s net profit may fall 7.3% from ₹3,547 crore in the December quarter, according to Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimates.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY25 is estimated to grow 10.3% YoY to ₹39,173 crore, while the topline is expected to remain flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

At the operational level, EBITDA is expected to fall 3% QoQ to ₹10,771 crore due to higher costs in aluminium segment and mixed trends in commodity prices.

Vedanta’s Segment-wise Performance Vedanta’s Aluminum EBITDA in Q4FY25 is expected to decrease 5% QoQ, and increase 44% YoY, primarily due to higher input costs.

Oil and Gas division is estimated to witness an EBITDA decline of 3.2% QoQ on lower volumes, while Zinc India division is likely to remain stable QoQ, while registering 25% YoY growth, with higher volumes offset by lower zinc prices.

Vedanta Share Price Update Vedanta share price has declined by 10% over the past month and is down more than 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, Vedanta shares have delivered strong long-term returns, gaining 50% over the past two years and generating multibagger returns of 426% over a five-year period.

