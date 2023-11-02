Vedanta Resources in talks for $500-million loan to meet repayment obligation: Report
Vedanta Resources (VRL) has begun negotiations with Cerberus Capital Management and Varde Partners to secure a $500-million loan. This loan is part of the company's efforts to fulfil a $1-billion repayment obligation due in January, The Economic Times reported on November 02.
