Vedanta Resources in talks for $500-million loan to meet repayment obligation: Report

Vedanta Resources (VRL) has begun negotiations with Cerberus Capital Management and Varde Partners to secure a $500-million loan. This loan is part of the company's efforts to fulfil a $1-billion repayment obligation due in January, The Economic Times reported on November 02. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said that the company is also in talks with Standard Chartered Bank and other credit funds for the remaining $500 million-$600 million. A source told ET that "the new loan is expected to be raised at a significantly higher interest rate, around 17–18%, compared with prepayments from Oaktree and Trafigura, which were below 13%."

"This new financing would be utilised for the prepayment of 55% of the 13.875% bonds due in 2024, 5% of the 6.125% bonds maturing in August 2024, and 20% of the 8.95% bonds set to mature in March 2025," ET further quoted the source as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spokespersons for Cerberus, Varde and Vedanta did not respond to ET requests for comment.

The report stated that Vedanta initially proposed a loan size of $1.2 billion, but private credit funds and lenders have lowered it to a $1.1-billion deal.

According to the report, discussions between Vedanta Resources and its bondholders are ongoing regarding the final restructuring terms in a liability management exercise. Certain bondholders have indicated their intent to proceed with an upfront payment of $550 million by January 2024, along with an additional $100 million in consent fees, amounting to 65% of the bond's total value, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ET further reported, citing the source, that the proposed loan is expected to be backed by brand fee receivables. Vedanta has offered upfront payments of 55% for January 2024 bonds, 5% for August 2020 bonds, and 20% for March 2025 bonds. However, bondholders seem divided, with some seeking increased payments, which could result in the payout for January 2024 bonds reaching 65 cents.

"Additionally, the restructuring involves a 3% consent fee, roughly equivalent to $100 million. The restructured bonds are anticipated to carry a 14% interest rate and collateral ranging from 75% to 200%," ET further quoted the source as saying.

