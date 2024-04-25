Vedanta results today: Shares dip ahead of Q4 results 2024 as market estimates weak numbers
Vedanta shares faced selling pressure ahead of Q4 results today, opening at ₹380 apiece and dropping to ₹377.10 per share
Q4 results 2024: Ahead of the announcement of Vedanta Q4 results today, the Indian metal major Vedanta shares witnessed selling pressure in early morning deals. Vedanta share price today opened downside at ₹380 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹377.10 per share, recording around 1.65 percent intraday loss during Thursday deals. According to stock market experts, the market is expecting weak Vedanta results in Q4FY24 and hence the stock is under selling pressure. They said that the company's EBITDA may fall to the high single digit due to weakness in metal prices, especially Zinc, Copper, and Aluminium. They also added that the company's zinc division is expected to perform badly in Vedanta results today.
