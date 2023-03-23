Vedanta says stake sale talks baseless; shares tumble1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 6% on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd said on Thursday that talks of any stake sale in the mining major was "untrue and baseless", reported Reuters, after a media report that the tycoon was weighing selling less than 5% stake in the company.
