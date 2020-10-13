Vedanta scrip slumps 21% as delisting fails

Shares of Vedanta Ltd fell 21% on Monday after the promoters’ attempt to take the company private failed on Saturday. Experts said the stock will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future, given the company’s heavy debt and failure to delist.

Vedanta shares closed at ₹96.95 on BSE, down 20.6% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex closed at 40,593.80, up 0.21%.

On Saturday, Vedanta Ltd’s promoter Vedanta Resources Ltd said the delisting plan failed, since it did not get bids for a sufficient number of shares. A total of 1254.7 million shares were tendered by shareholders, against 1697.3 million shares sought by promoters.

Bids for close to 123.2 million shares were categorized as ‘unconfirmed bids’. Since these remained unconfirmed until the closure of the bidding period, the 90% threshold was not met.

Vikas Jain, a senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said: “The delisting for Vedanta has failed as the floor price was very low and in the reverse book-building, it could not get the desired quantity. We believe as the share price has already declined by 20% over the past three days and buyback is being cancelled, we could see some bounce-back to near-term highs of 140 levels. As the metal sector has seen an upswing over the past few months with commodities prices higher, the outlook remains positive."

All equity shares tendered in the delisting offer shall be returned to the respective public shareholders, the company said. In May, Vedanta Resources Ltd said it planned to delist the shares of Vedanta from the BSE and National Stock Exchange, to provide the group with enhanced operational and financial flexibility in a capital-intensive business. In June, Vedanta received shareholders’ approval for the delisting. The company’s consolidated net profit declined 23.5% year-on-year to ₹1,033 crore in the quarter ended June, while revenue from operations fell 25.9% to ₹15,687 crore.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, one of the world’s leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. According to delisting regulations, there is a waiting period of at least six months before a company can make another attempt to delist.

“The company had taken loans to help it in delisting. Now, it will have to service this debt, which will continue to add pressure to the books of the company," said a minority investor, declining to be named.

According to Amit Tandon, chief executive, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, the operating companies are fine, and it is the holding company which remains under pressure.

“This entire exercise on a fair assumption must have set Vedanta back quite a lot, which would require a serious amount of restructuring," said Tandon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via