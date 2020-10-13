Vedanta scrip slumps 21% as delisting fails

Vikas Jain, a senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said: “The delisting for Vedanta has failed as the floor price was very low and in the reverse book-building, it could not get the desired quantity. We believe as the share price has already declined by 20% over the past three days and buyback is being cancelled, we could see some bounce-back to near-term highs of 140 levels. As the metal sector has seen an upswing over the past few months with commodities prices higher, the outlook remains positive."