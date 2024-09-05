Markets
Can Vedanta investors expect another 10,000% dividend in FY25?
Equitymaster 6 min read 05 Sep 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Summary
- After paying a record 10,150% dividend in FY24, the company has already declared or paid three dividends amounting to 1,100%, 400% and 2,000% in FY25.
Imagine you’re able to generate a growing source of monthly income. Month after month, steady payouts roll into your bank account. The best part? You don’t need to do anything. That’s the power of dividend paying stocks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less