Vedanta share price drops almost 3%; here's why Foxconn decided to exit the semiconductor JV2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Shares of Vedanta fell nearly 3 per cent after Foxconn pulled out of their $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture. Vedanta says it has lined up other potential partners.
Shares of Vedanta declined almost three per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, a day after Taiwan-based firm Foxconn said it had decided to pull out of a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture (JV) with Vedanta. The stock opened at ₹275 against the previous close of ₹282.25 and fell 2.6 per cent to ₹274.90 soon. The stock traded 1.26 per cent lower at ₹278.70 around 10:15 am.
