Shares of Vedanta declined almost three per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, a day after Taiwan-based firm Foxconn said it had decided to pull out of a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture (JV) with Vedanta. The stock opened at ₹275 against the previous close of ₹282.25 and fell 2.6 per cent to ₹274.90 soon. The stock traded 1.26 per cent lower at ₹278.70 around 10:15 am.

