Vedanta share price falls over 2% on weak Q1FY24 numbers; here's what brokerages say3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Vedanta's share price fell over 2% as Q1FY24 results disappointed investors. Net profit declined 40% YoY and sales decreased by 13% compared to the same period last year. Brokerages have downgraded the stock and reduced their target prices due to weaker commodity prices and mounting debt.
Vedanta share price fell over 2% on Monday's trading session after the company's 1FY24 numbers fell in short of the street's expectations and dismayed investors.
