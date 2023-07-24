Vedanta Limited recorded a 40% (YoY) fall in net consolidated profits from 5,592 crore to 3,308 crore in its first quarter results, which were released on Friday. The company's sales decreased by 13% from 38,251 crore in the first quarter of FY23 to 33,242 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹18.5 per share, and during the first quarter, its dividend yield was 7%.