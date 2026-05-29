Vedanta share price hits record high after ICRA credit rating upgrade

Vedanta share price gained over 1% to hit a record high after the company announced that it had received its highest domestic credit rating in more than a decade. Rating agency ICRA, a Moody’s affiliate, upgraded the long-term ratings of key Vedanta Group entities to AA+ with a Stable outlook.

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ICRA upgraded the ratings of Vedanta Land Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) to AA+/Stable, while Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) was upgraded to AA-/Stable from A+/Watch Developing. The agency also reaffirmed the group’s short-term rating at the highest level of A1+.

According to Vedanta Group, this marks its strongest domestic credit profile since 2014 and is a significant milestone as two of the largest businesses emerging from the demerger framework have now secured AA+ ratings. These businesses together account for more than 75% of the group’s long-term debt.

In its rationale, ICRA cited stronger profitability, robust operational performance, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial flexibility across key businesses.

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ICRA expects Vedanta’s positive momentum to continue through FY27, supported by favourable commodity prices, improving cost structures, and strong earnings visibility across its aluminium, zinc, and oil & gas businesses.

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The rating agency also highlighted the group’s improving refinancing profile, driven by lower borrowing costs, proactive debt repayments, and debt maturity extensions. According to ICRA, Vedanta’s average interest costs declined by 200 basis points in FY26, significantly strengthening its debt-servicing capability and reducing refinancing risks at the promoter level.

ICRA added that the improved financial position positions the company well to complete its final refinancing phase with lower borrowing costs and longer debt tenures. The agency also assigned a Stable outlook and removed the “Watch” status on the ratings following the completion of the demerger process, which became effective from 1 May.

Vedanta operates across a diverse portfolio that includes zinc, silver, aluminium, copper, nickel, iron ore, oil & gas, and power generation.

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ICRA noted that the Group’s size, diversity, and cost-effective operations are significant advantages that support its long-term credit profile.

Vedanta share price today Vedanta share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹360.70 per share and touched an intraday low of ₹353.40 per share on the BSE.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, Vedanta has broken out of the ₹321– ₹341 consolidation range and has been trending higher since then. He noted that the breakout was supported by a healthy increase in trading volumes, indicating strong buying interest in the stock.

Shah added that trend strength has improved further, as reflected in the rising ADX indicator. The RSI has also shown resilience by rebounding after approaching the 60 mark on two occasions, signalling sustained bullish momentum. He further highlighted that Vedanta is outperforming the broader market, which is evident from the rising Vedanta/Nifty ratio chart. According to Shah, the stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend as long as it holds above the ₹340– ₹335 support zone.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.