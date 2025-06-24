Subscribe

Vedanta share price in focus as will trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Vedanta share price will remain in focus on Tuesday as it will trade ex-dividend today. Polycab India and Alkyl Amines Chemicals are the other stocks to trade ex-date today. Check for dividend payout and other details.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Jun 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Vedanta had set Tuesday, 24 June 2025, as the record date for identifying the list of eligible shareholders to receive the final dividend announced by the company. Polycab India and Alkyl Amines, too, had set 25 June as the record date for the dividend.

Record date implies that, taking into consideration the T+1 settlement method, investors who wish to take advantage of dividend announcements by these companies 'should have bought shares at least one day before the record date so that their names would appear on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends.

Vedanta Dividend payout and other details

The first interim dividend of 7/- per equity share on a face value of 1/- per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, totaling around 2,737 crores, was recommended by Vedanta's Board at its meeting on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

With a dividend yield of more than 7.0%, Vedanta is among the stocks that has a strong dividend history

Polycab India and Alkyl Amines Chemicals dividend details

Polycab India Ltd.—For the fiscal year 2024–2025, a dividend recommendation of 350%, or 35 per equity share with a face value of 10 each, was approved by Polycab India. The dividend is subject to member approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals—For the fiscal year (F.Y.) 2024–2025, a final dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of Rs. 2 each (i.e., 500% considering the face value of the share) has been approved by Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Following approval by the shareholders at the subsequent Annual General Meeting, the same will be payable to the investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
