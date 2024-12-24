Vedanta share price declines 3% as stock trades ex-dividend today

Dividend Stock: Vedanta share price dropped nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday, December 24 as the stock traded ex-dividend today. The Anil Agarwal-led metals and mining major had declared a fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta also set December 24 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders to receive the fourth interim dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹1.

As per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of Vedanta a day prior to the record date (i.e. Monday, December 23) for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Vedanta share price dropped 2.67 per cent to ₹460.45 on the BSE today. The stock opened at ₹465.75 against its previous close of ₹473.10. It touched the day's high of ₹467.

Vedanta share price has risen 85% year to date, delivering handsome returns to the investors. Additionally, investors have been rewarded with good dividend payouts.

Fourth Interim Dividend details At their board meeting held on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of Vedanta considered and approved the fourth interim dividend of ₹ 8.5/- per equity share on the face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 amounting to c. ₹ 3,324 crore.

Dividend Payout date While the company set December 24 as the record date, it said the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed.

Dividend History for Vedanta in FY25 Vedanta issued its first interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share in May 2024. This was followed by a second interim dividend declared by Vedanta of ₹4 per share, totalling ₹1,564 crore with the ex-date for the second interim dividend being August 2, 2024..

Vedanta thereafter in September announced a third interim dividend of ₹20 per share. The same translated into a total payout of ₹7,821 crore.