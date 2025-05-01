Vedanta share price: Is it wise to buy this stock after Q4 results 2025?

Mining major Vedanta share price will remain in focus in Friday's trading session after the company posted robust fourth quarter performance on Wednesday, April 30.

Vedanta reported a 154 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹3,483 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to ₹1,369 crore in the same period last year. This surge was primarily driven by higher aluminium and zinc output, along with effective cost optimisation efforts.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,455 crore, up from ₹35,509 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by 3.4 per cent from ₹39,115 crore. Additionally, total consolidated income for the March quarter climbed 14 per cent to ₹41,216 crore.

The company’s total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹34,560 crore, compared to ₹31,899 crore in the same period last year, driven by rising costs of key raw materials due to commodity inflation.

As of April 30, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that its net debt was ₹53,251 crore, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2x.

The company posted a consolidated EBITDA of ₹11,618 crore, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year growth. The EBITDA margin improved to 35 per cent, up by 465 basis points from the previous year.

“Vedanta Limited delivered a strong performance in Q4FY25 and FY25, reporting its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of ₹39,789 crore, marking a 14% YoY growth, supported by favorable market prices and higher premiums. These results underscore the company’s operational efficiency and strategic focus on margin expansion and deleveraging. Looking ahead, Vedanta is prioritizing growth through key projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali Bauxite Mine, aiming to further lower costs and enhance profitability in FY26,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Should you buy or sell? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, Vedanta has formed a bullish flag after a failed low at ₹380, signaling strength beneath the surface.

“A breakout above the R21 level could open the path toward ₹460. The weekly structure remains positive, with the failed low acting as a bear trap—flushing out weak longs and trapping late shorts. This setup indicates strong accumulation and a potential trend continuation. Momentum is quietly building, and if confirmed, the breakout could catch many off guard. Vedanta's chart tells a clear story: the weak hands are out, and the bulls may soon take charge,” Jain said.