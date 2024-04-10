Vedanta share price jumps 8%, hits 52-week high after CLSA upgrades the stock
Vedanta share price has been on an uptrend in the recent past. It has surged almost 33 per cent in April so far, following a little over 1 per cent gain in the previous month.
Vedanta share price continued witnessing strong buying interest from investors as it jumped almost 8 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high in morning trade on NSE on Wednesday, April 10. Vedanta share price opened at ₹347 against its previous close of ₹338 and jumped nearly 8 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹364.80 on NSE. Around 10:20 am, it traded 7.40 per cent higher at ₹363 apiece.
