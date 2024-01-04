comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 11:52:55
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.15 4.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 -0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 797.95 2.12%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.00 -0.20%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 480.30 0.63%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vedanta share price jumps after Q3FY24 update, bond restructuring nod
Back Back

Vedanta share price jumps after Q3FY24 update, bond restructuring nod

 Asit Manohar

Vedanta share opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹270.65 apiece on NSE

In Q3FY24, Vedanta reported a 7 per cent YoY rise in mined metal production. (Photo: AFP)Premium
In Q3FY24, Vedanta reported a 7 per cent YoY rise in mined metal production. (Photo: AFP)

Stock market today: Vedanta shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals of the Indian stock market on Thursday. Vedanta share price today opened at 270 apiece on NSE, and went on to touch an intraday high of 270.65 per share levels. 

On Wednesday, the metal major had declared its production update for the October to December 2023 quarter. Vedanta had a sigh of relief on Wednesday when its London-based parent company Vedanta Resources received investor consent to delay the maturity of a cumulative $3.2 billion of its outstanding corporate bonds.

Vedanta Q3FY24 business update

On Wednesday, Vedanta released its business update for the recently ended quarter for the current fiscal. As per the information available in Vedanta's exchange filing, the metal company reported a 7 per cent YoY rise in mined metal production. In Q3FY24, Vedanta reported 271 kt mined metal production, which is 7 per cent higher in YoY terms whereas it surged 8 per cent on a sequential basis.

The company's refined metal production stood kt 259kt, up 1 per cent YoY. Sequentially, up by 7 per cent resulting from better plant availability. Refined lead production was at 56kt, up 21 per cent YoY on account of pyro operations on lead mode to maximise silver production and down 1 per cent QoQ.

Saleable silver production of the company stood at 197 tonnes, up 22% YoY in line with lead metal production. It is up 9% QoQ in line with lead metal production and higher WIP accumulation in the base period.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, Vedanta reported its highest-ever nine months of mined metal & silver production. Companay's mined metal production stood at 780kt, up 2 per cent YoY driven by improved mined metal grades.

Vedanta Resources’ bond restructuring proposal sails through

London-based parent company of Vedanta Ltd had a sigh of relief on Wednesday when it received investors' nod for delaying the maturity of corporate bonds worth $3.2 billion. The company will meet the bond investors on Thursday i.e. today, when it will discuss the restructuring plan in greater detail.

Vedanta Resources has been locked in a cycle of chasing capital every few months to refinance maturing debt. Last year, as liquidity in the global markets evaporated, the company found itself in a tight spot. It had nearly $2 billion of bonds maturing in 2024, including $1 billion this month, even as the flow of dividends from operational subsidiaries in India slowed down.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App