Vedanta share price jumps after Q3FY24 update, bond restructuring nod
Vedanta share opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹270.65 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: Vedanta shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals of the Indian stock market on Thursday. Vedanta share price today opened at ₹270 apiece on NSE, and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹270.65 per share levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started