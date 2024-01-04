Vedanta share price jumps after Q3FY24 update, bond restructuring nod

Stock market today: Vedanta shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals of the Indian stock market on Thursday. Vedanta share price today opened at ₹270 apiece on NSE, and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹270.65 per share levels.

On Wednesday, the metal major had declared its production update for the October to December 2023 quarter. Vedanta had a sigh of relief on Wednesday when its London-based parent company Vedanta Resources received investor consent to delay the maturity of a cumulative $3.2 billion of its outstanding corporate bonds.

On Wednesday, Vedanta released its business update for the recently ended quarter for the current fiscal. As per the information available in Vedanta's exchange filing, the metal company reported a 7 per cent YoY rise in mined metal production. In Q3FY24, Vedanta reported 271 kt mined metal production, which is 7 per cent higher in YoY terms whereas it surged 8 per cent on a sequential basis.

The company's refined metal production stood kt 259kt, up 1 per cent YoY. Sequentially, up by 7 per cent resulting from better plant availability. Refined lead production was at 56kt, up 21 per cent YoY on account of pyro operations on lead mode to maximise silver production and down 1 per cent QoQ.

Saleable silver production of the company stood at 197 tonnes, up 22% YoY in line with lead metal production. It is up 9% QoQ in line with lead metal production and higher WIP accumulation in the base period.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, Vedanta reported its highest-ever nine months of mined metal & silver production. Companay's mined metal production stood at 780kt, up 2 per cent YoY driven by improved mined metal grades.

London-based parent company of Vedanta Ltd had a sigh of relief on Wednesday when it received investors' nod for delaying the maturity of corporate bonds worth $3.2 billion. The company will meet the bond investors on Thursday i.e. today, when it will discuss the restructuring plan in greater detail.

Vedanta Resources has been locked in a cycle of chasing capital every few months to refinance maturing debt. Last year, as liquidity in the global markets evaporated, the company found itself in a tight spot. It had nearly $2 billion of bonds maturing in 2024, including $1 billion this month, even as the flow of dividends from operational subsidiaries in India slowed down.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!