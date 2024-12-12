Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vedanta share price jumps as board sets date to consider fourth interim dividend for FY25

Vedanta share price jumps as board sets date to consider fourth interim dividend for FY25

Saloni Goel

Vedanta Ltd's shares rose nearly 2% on December 12 as the company announced a board meeting next week to discuss the fourth interim dividend for FY25.

Vedanta board will meet next week to consider and approve the fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025.

Stock Market Today: Shares of metal & mining major Vedanta Ltd jumped nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, December 12 after the company said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25).

The board meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 16, the company informed via an exchange filing post market hours a day ago.

“Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, December 16, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company's exchange filing read.

Vedanta has fixed Tuesday, December 24, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the said dividend.

More to come...

