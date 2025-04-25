Vedanta share price jumps from today’s low after announcement of Q4 results 2025 date

Vedanta share price declined more than 2% on Friday amid a broad selling in the Indian stock market. Vedanta shares fell as much as 2.51% to ₹409.65 apiece on the BSE.

The weakness in Vedanta share price today comes amid the decline in the broader market, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slipping a percent each.

However, Vedanta shares recouped some intraday losses, but were still trading in the red. Vedanta shares opened higher at ₹422.05 apiece as against its previous close of ₹420.20 on the BSE. It declined to an intraday low of ₹409.65, and hit an intraday high of ₹425.70 per share.

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Friday announced the date of declaration of its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and for the full financial year 2024-2025.

Vedanta Q4 Results Date Vedanta Q4 results are scheduled to be announced on April 30, Wednesday. The board of directors of Vedanta will meet on 30 April to consider and approve the financial results for the January-March 2025 quarter as well as for FY25.

“... we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to inter‐alia consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025,” Vedanta said in a regulatory filing on April 25.

Additionally the company informed that the trading window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons from Tuesday, April 01, 2025 to Friday, May 02, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Vedanta Q4 Results 2025 Preview Vedanta is expected to report a net profit of ₹3,287 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a sharp jump of 140% from ₹1,367 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, Vedanta’s net profit is expected to fall 7.3% from ₹3,547 crore in the December quarter, according to Axis Securities’ estimates.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY25 is estimated to grow 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹39,173 crore, while remaining flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. EBITDA is expected to fall 3% QoQ to ₹10,771 crore due to higher costs in aluminium segment and mixed trends in commodity prices.

Axis Securities forecasts Aluminum EBITDA to decrease QoQ by 5% (+44% YoY) primarily due to higher input costs; Oil and Gas division to witness EBITDA decline of 3.2% QoQ on lower volumes and Zinc India division to be stable QoQ (+25% YoY) with higher volumes offset by lower zinc prices.

Vedanta Share Price Trend Vedanta share price has declined 10% over the past month and is down more than 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, on a broader timeline, Vedanta shares have gained over 9% in the past one year and surged 50% over a two-year period.

Over the long term, Vedanta share price has delivered robust performance, generating multibagger returns of 434% over the last five years.

At 1:50 PM, Vedanta shares were trading 1.06% lower at ₹415.75 apiece on the BSE.