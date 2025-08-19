Vedanta share price jumps over 2% as board to consider second interim dividend. Do you own?

Vedanta share price surged as much as 1.84 per cent to ₹446.30 apiece on Tuesday, August 19, following the company’s announcement that its Board of Directors will meet later this week for interim dividend for shareholders.

Vedanta shares opened at ₹442 on Tuesday, as compared to previous close of ₹438.20 on Monday.

The stock have remained volatile amid weak market sentiments as it gained over 3 per cent in past five trading sessions, however, fell over 1.30 per cent in a month.

Vedanta second interim dividend details In an exchange filing, the company announced that the board will meet on Thursday, August 21, to consider and approve second interim dividend for shareholders for FY26.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to consider and approve the Second Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

The company also specified that Wednesday, August 27, has been set as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Accordingly, investors holding Vedanta shares on that date will qualify to receive the dividend, if it is declared.

Vedanta, in adherence to regulatory requirements, announced that its trading window for designated persons will remain closed from Tuesday, August 19, to Saturday, August 23, in accordance with SEBI guidelines.

