comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 12:21:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622 -0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.2 0.96%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590.85 -1.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 247.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vedanta share price plunges 9% after block deal, promoter Twin Star Holdings likely seller
Back

Vedanta share price plunges 9% after block deal, promoter Twin Star Holdings likely seller

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

One of Vedanta’s promoter entity, Twin Star Holdings Ltd, is said to sell a 4.3% stake in the Indian mining company, aggregating up to 16 crore shares, for ₹4,136 crore.

Vedanta shares declined as much as 8.96% to ₹247.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock is tad above its 52-week low of ₹245.85 apiece hit on August 04, 2022.Premium
Vedanta shares declined as much as 8.96% to 247.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock is tad above its 52-week low of 245.85 apiece hit on August 04, 2022.

Vedanta share price plunged nearly 9% on Thursday after a block deal took place on the exchanges wherein around 16.5 crore equity shares of the company worth 4,270 crore changed hands.

Vedanta shares declined as much as 8.96% to 247.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock is tad above its 52-week low of 245.85 apiece hit on August 04, 2022.

One of Vedanta’s promoter entity, Twin Star Holdings Ltd, is said to sell a 4.3% stake in the Indian mining company, aggregating up to 16 crore shares, for 4,136 crore as part of the billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to reduce debts and transform his Vedanta group into a pure-play green energy and non-ferrous business.

Read here: Vedanta promoter to sell 4,136 cr stake

Livemint earlier reported that Twin Star Holdings will sell 160 million shares in Vedanta to institutional investors at a minimum of 258.50 each, a 5% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of 272.15 on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, as per the terms of a deal brokered by JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read: Titan share price falls 3% a day after Q1 results; experts give thumbs up but there are concerns too

Twin Star Holdings, the main promoter entity, owns 1.72 billion shares or 46.4% of Vedanta, valued at 1.01 trillion as of Wednesday. 

“There is a 180-day lock-up on the seller," the terms said, adding that the share sale could be meant for qualified institutional buyers.

Vedanta shares have fallen 18% this year so far. The stock is down 9% in one month.

At 10:40 am, Vedanta share price was trading 6.89% lower at 253.45 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout