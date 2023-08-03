One of Vedanta’s promoter entity, Twin Star Holdings Ltd, is said to sell a 4.3% stake in the Indian mining company, aggregating up to 16 crore shares, for ₹4,136 crore as part of the billionaire Anil Agarwal’s plan to reduce debts and transform his Vedanta group into a pure-play green energy and non-ferrous business.

