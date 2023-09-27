Vedanta share price plunges over 6% to hit 52-week low after Moody’s rating downgrade2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Moody’s downgraded Vedanta Resources’ Ltd (VRL) corporate family rating (CFR) from Caa1 to Caa2 over elevated risks of debt restructuring over the next few months.
Vedanta share price plunged over 6% to hit a 52-week low on Wednesday after it received a ratings downgrade from global rating agency Moody's Investors Service. Vedanta shares declined as much as 6.27% to a 52-week low of ₹210.00 apiece on the BSE.
