Vedanta share price remains in focus ahead of board meeting today to consider 4th interim dividend

Stock to watch: Vedanta share price remains in focus on board meeting today to consider 4th interim dividend. Vedanta already had declared has already declared three interim dividends of 20, 4 and 11 per equity share so far in the ongoing financial year

Ujjval Jauhari
Published9 Oct 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Stock to watch: Vedanta Ltd Board meeting today to consider 4th interim dividen
Stock to watch: Vedanta Ltd Board meeting today to consider 4th interim dividen(REUTERS)

Stock to watch:: Vedanta share price remains in focus ahead of its board meeting today to consider 4th interim dividend

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was earlier proposed to be held on Tuesday, October 08, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25. However as per the Vedanta release on 08 October 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances, the Board meeting is now rescheduled to be held on October 09,2024.

Earlier Dividend announcements

So far in the current fiscal year, the mining giant Vedanta Ltd has announced three interim dividends of 20, 4, and 11 per equity share. Investors find Vedanta investments attractive due to its robust dividend yield.

The Third Interim Dividend of 20/-per equity share on face value of 1/-per equity share for the Financial Year 2024–25, amounting to c. 7,821 Crores, was considered and approved by the Vedanta Ltd. Board of Directors during their meeting on Monday, September 02, 2024.

Vedanta also had announced an Interim Dividend of 4/- per equity share on face value of 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to 1,564 Crore in July 2024. This was the second interim dividend announcement by the company in FY25 after having approved first interim dividend of 11 per share.

China Recovery hopes

The Vedanta share price also remains in focus due to expected recovery in the metals demand from China, the worlds largest consumer of commodities. The base metal price as that of Aluminium, Copper, Zinc, Lead and others on the London Metal Exchange have already been rising.

Meanwhile the proposed demerger of the aluminum, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous material, and base metals operations into separate companies continues to be another reason for focus on Vedanta share prices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 09:05 AM IST
