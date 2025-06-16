Subscribe

Vedanta share price rises 2% as company to consider first dividend for FY26 on Wednesday; record date fixed

Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price gained 2% during the intraday trades on Monday ahead of the board meeting to consider the interim dividend. Vedanta's board will consider the first dividend for FY26 on Wednesday.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 Jun 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price rises 2%
Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price rises 2% (REUTERS)

Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price gained 2% during the intraday trade on Monday following the announcement that its board will meet later this week to consider the first dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). 

Advertisement

The company's board is slated to meet on Wednesday, June 18. 

Vedanta Board Meeting Details

Vedanta, in a release on the exchanges on Friday, post-market hours, intimated about the date to consider the dividend for FY26. As per Vedanta's filing, the board meeting is proposed to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

 

Also Read | IFL Enterprises rights issue opens this week. Price, date, size, other details

Vedanta Dividend Record Date

Vedanta also informed the investors that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said final dividend for FY26, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Vedanta is a high dividend-paying stock, with a dividend yield of 7.01%, according to Trendlyne data.

Advertisement
Also Read | SpiceJet share price rises 5% post Q4 results, restructuring updates

According to the June 24 record date, investors who wish to benefit from the company's dividend payout should buy shares of Vedanta at least one day before the record date, in compliance with the T+1 settlement procedure, so that their names will be listed among the eligible shareholders to receive the dividend payout.

Also Read | Tata Technologies among 3 stocks in focus as they will trade ex-dividend today

Vedanta share price movement

Vedanta share price opened at 264.65 on Monday on the BSE. At the time of opening, Vedanta share price was up around 1.5% over the previous trading session's closing price of 457.80. Vedanta share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high at 467 levels, which translated into gains of slightly over 2%.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta share price rises 2% as company to consider first dividend for FY26 on Wednesday; record date fixed
Read Next Story