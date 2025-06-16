Vedanta share price rises 2% as company to consider first dividend for FY26 on Wednesday; record date fixed

Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price gained 2% during the intraday trade on Monday following the announcement that its board will meet later this week to consider the first dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company's board is slated to meet on Wednesday, June 18.

Vedanta Board Meeting Details Vedanta, in a release on the exchanges on Friday, post-market hours, intimated about the date to consider the dividend for FY26. As per Vedanta's filing, the board meeting is proposed to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

Vedanta Dividend Record Date Vedanta also informed the investors that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said final dividend for FY26, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Vedanta is a high dividend-paying stock, with a dividend yield of 7.01%, according to Trendlyne data.

According to the June 24 record date, investors who wish to benefit from the company's dividend payout should buy shares of Vedanta at least one day before the record date, in compliance with the T+1 settlement procedure, so that their names will be listed among the eligible shareholders to receive the dividend payout.

Vedanta share price movement Vedanta share price opened at ₹264.65 on Monday on the BSE. At the time of opening, Vedanta share price was up around 1.5% over the previous trading session's closing price of ₹457.80. Vedanta share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high at ₹467 levels, which translated into gains of slightly over 2%.

