Stock Market Today: Vedanta Ltd's share price rose over 5% in intraday trading, reaching ₹ 504.75. The stock has gained over 10% in the last three sessions, driven by hopes of recovery in China's metals demand and rising base metal prices.

Stock Market Today: Vedanta Ltd share price gained more than 5% in intraday trades: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta Ltd share price after opening slightly higher at ₹485.45 on the BSE on Thursday, September 26 extended gains to hit the intraday high of ₹504.75, marking a rise of more than 5% over its previous close. Notably, Vedanta share price has inched close to its one-year or 52-week high of ₹506.85.

Vedanta share price has gained more than 10% in the past three trading sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the key reasons that drove Vedanta share price over 10% in the last three trading sessions and close to its one-year high:

Dividend expectations- The Board of Directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd are scheduled to meet on October 8 to consider the fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Vedanta Ltd has already declared three interim dividends of ₹ 20, ₹ 4 and ₹ 11 per equity share so far in the ongoing financial year. A strong dividend yield makes investments in Vedanta attractive for investors. 2. China demand recovery hopes- The hope of recovery in metals demand from China has risen significantly with multiple steps being taken by the world's largest consumer of commodities.

China's measures to boost the property market include lowering of the outstanding mortgage rate and reducing the down payment requirements for second home purchases by investors. To help absorb unsold property inventories, the government intends to improve its re-lending program for state-owned businesses. Additionally, there might be possibilities to renegotiate or refinance current mortgages among banks, say analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Rising base metal prices- Aluminium prices on the London Metals Exchange (LME), which were trading at slightly over $2300 a tonne on September 11, have crossed the$2500 a tonne level. Copper prices have jumped from $8800 a tonne to $9600 a tonne during this period. Similarly, zinc and lead prices have risen more than 10% while others such as nickel are following suit. Furthermore, there are expectations of an uptick in steel prices too.

The rising prices of base metals and steel improve Vedanta's earnings outlook.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}