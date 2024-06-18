Vedanta share price rises 76% year-to-date: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock post strong gains?
Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price has risen 76% year-to-date . The same has been helped by rising base metal prices and demerger expectations: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market Today: Vedanta Ltd share price has risen 76% year-to-date. The rising base metal prices as that of Aluminium Zinc and others have led to improved revenue visibility for the Vedanta Ltd. The Aluminium on the London metal Exchange that were close to $2150 a tone in mid January are now trading at close to $2500 a tonne. Zinc prices too from close to $2300 a tonne in February , now are trading above $2800 a tonne. The rising bae metal prices have triggered the Vedanta share price. Analysts however see more upside for Vedanta looking at lower Aluminium cost of Production that will boost the segments profitability further
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started