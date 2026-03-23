Vedanta share price slips over 5% ahead of dividend announcement today

Vedanta share price declined on Monday, March 23, prior to its board meeting scheduled to discuss a third interim dividend for its shareholders. The record date for this anticipated dividend distribution has been set for Friday, March 27.

The company's board has previously distributed dividends amounting to ₹23 per share to its shareholders for the financial year 2026, which consisted of a first interim payment of ₹7 per share on June 18, 2025.

This resulted in a total disbursement of over ₹2,400 crore for the company, while the second interim payment, announced in August, was for ₹16 per share, leading to an expenditure of over ₹6,200 crore, according to data from BSE.

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Promoter Vedanta Resources maintains a controlling interest in the Indian publicly traded company, which is about to split into five distinct entities. Vedanta Resources presently holds a 56.38% ownership stake in the Indian listed company.

The stock has garnered attention as the Vedanta Group has filed an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), contesting the NCLT's endorsement of Adani Group's offer to purchase Jaiprakash Associates Ltd for ₹14,535 crore.

Led by Anil Agarwal, the Vedanta Group was competing to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through an insolvency procedure, but in November of the previous year, the lenders sanctioned the resolution plan or bid from Adani Enterprises Ltd.

On March 17, the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) authorized the ₹14,535 crore bid from Adani Enterprises Ltd to take over Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through the insolvency process.

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In a regulatory filing, JAL disclosed that the NCLT, Allahabad bench, has "orally delivered a decision on March 17, 2026" endorsing the resolution plan proposed by Adani Enterprises Ltd. Meanwhile, mining leader Vedanta has submitted an appeal against the aforementioned NCLT decision to the appellate insolvency tribunal NCLAT. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Monday before a two-member panel consisting of Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra.

Vedanta share price today Vedanta share price today opened at ₹660 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹661.55, and an intraday low of ₹637 per share.

Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock has breached its 50 DEMA support and hence could see some selling pressure in the short term. On pullback moves, 670-690 is likely to act as resistance zone while the supports are placed around ₹613 and ₹600.

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Further, Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One, said that Vedanta share price experienced a turbulent start, declining around 5% and breaching its 50-day EMA after a prolonged uptrend, indicating a cautious near-term outlook. From a technical perspective, immediate support is anticipated in the 620-610 range, aligning with the neckline of the prior momentum breakout. A breach below this zone may invite further weakness.

“Conversely, resistance is observed between 665 and 696 levels; only a decisive breakout above this band would signal a potential revival of bullish momentum in the near term and improve overall sentiment,” said Krishan.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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