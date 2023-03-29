Vedanta shares gain 3% after announcement of 2050% dividend payout1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:08 PM IST
On Wednesday, Vedanta shares were trading 2.83 per cent higher at ₹282 apiece on the NSE
Shares of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd rose nearly 3 percent in Wednesday's trade after the company said it will hand out a fifth dividend for the financial year 2022-23 ending Friday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×