Shares of Vedanta Ltd surged nearly 2% to ₹275 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals after billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd on Tuesday said it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position. The company added that it prepaid all of its maturities due till March 2023.

