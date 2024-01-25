Vedanta shares gain ahead of Q3 results today. Buy, hold or book profit?
Vedanta shares have recently given a breakout at ₹255 apiece level on chart pattern, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Vedanta shares have opened with marginal gains during the early morning session on Thursday. Ahead of the announcement of Vedanta Q3 results today, the market is expecting improvement in EBITDA on rising commodity prices. However, stock market investors and observers would be keen to see what kind of guidance Vendanta declares as rising commodity prices may enable the metal major to report better revenue in the October to December 2023 quarter.
