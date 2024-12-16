Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vedanta shares in focus as stock trades ex-date for fourth interim dividend in FY25

Vedanta shares in focus as stock trades ex-date for fourth interim dividend in FY25

Shivangini

  • Stock in focus: Vedanta's board of directors is scheduled to make the decision at a meeting on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Stock in focus: Vedanta has already distributed 35 as interim dividends in FY25 across three tranches.

Stock in focus: Shares of Vedanta, are to remain in focus as the mining conglomerate, known for its generous dividend payouts and high yield, prepares to announce its fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The decision will be taken at the board meeting scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2024.

Vedanta total dividend payout in FY25

The company, which has interests in Aluminium, Zinc, Copper, and Oil & Gas, has already distributed 35 as interim dividends in FY25 across three tranches. The recent third interim dividend of 20 followed the previous two payouts of 11 and 4, respectively. Over the last 12 months, Vedanta has paid an equity dividend totalling 46 per share.

So far, Vedanta’s dividend payouts for FY25 have surpassed the 29.5 per share distributed in the entirety of FY24. In FY23, the company had paid over 100 as dividends, highlighting its strong commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Shares of Vedanta ended little changed at 521 on Friday, December 13. The stock has doubled this year, delivering a 102 per cent return so far in 2024—its best performance since 2021. This comes after two consecutive years of negative returns in 2022 and 2023.

The high dividend yield company will announce the 4th interim dividend for the current fiscal year on Monday, December 16. “The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, December 16, 2024," Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta said in an exchange filing.

The company further noted that the trading window for all designated individuals will remain closed from Thursday, December 12, 2024, to Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (inclusive). This restriction ensures compliance with insider trading regulations.

Vedanta is also expected to progress with its plan to split into six separate listed entities, ensuring shareholders receive one share of each new entity for every share they hold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.