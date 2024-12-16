Stock in focus: Shares of Vedanta, are to remain in focus as the mining conglomerate, known for its generous dividend payouts and high yield, prepares to announce its fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The decision will be taken at the board meeting scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta total dividend payout in FY25 The company, which has interests in Aluminium, Zinc, Copper, and Oil & Gas, has already distributed ₹35 as interim dividends in FY25 across three tranches. The recent third interim dividend of ₹20 followed the previous two payouts of ₹11 and ₹4, respectively. Over the last 12 months, Vedanta has paid an equity dividend totalling ₹46 per share.

So far, Vedanta’s dividend payouts for FY25 have surpassed the ₹29.5 per share distributed in the entirety of FY24. In FY23, the company had paid over ₹100 as dividends, highlighting its strong commitment to rewarding shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Vedanta ended little changed at ₹521 on Friday, December 13. The stock has doubled this year, delivering a 102 per cent return so far in 2024—its best performance since 2021. This comes after two consecutive years of negative returns in 2022 and 2023.

The high dividend yield company will announce the 4th interim dividend for the current fiscal year on Monday, December 16. “The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, December 16, 2024," Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta said in an exchange filing.

The company further noted that the trading window for all designated individuals will remain closed from Thursday, December 12, 2024, to Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (inclusive). This restriction ensures compliance with insider trading regulations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}