Vedanta shares jump after announcement of ₹11 per share interim dividend
Vedanta shares have been rising for the last five days in a row, logging 8% rally in this time
Stock market today: Vedanta shares witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals on Tuesday. Vedanta share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹266.40 apiece on NSE, logging over 2 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today. By opening higher on Tuesday, Vedanta share price extended its rally for fifth straight session on Tuesday. In last five sessions, Vedanta shares have rallied from ₹246.65 to ₹266.40 apiece levels, ascending around 8 per cent in this time.
