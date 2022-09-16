Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Vedanta shares plunge 9% after clarification on chip biz

Vedanta shares plunge 9% after clarification on chip biz

Vedanta share had rallied 13% over the past two days. Istock
1 min read . 11:07 AM ISTRam Sahgal

  • Vedanta clarified that Volcan Investments would undertake the business of manufacturing semi-conductors and not listed entity Vedanta as was reported in sections of the media.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: Vedanta shares plumbed as much as 8.7% in morning trade on the National Stock Exchange after the company clarified that its “ultimate holding company" Volcan Investments would undertake the business of manufacturing semi-conductors and not Vedanta as was reported in sections of the media.

Mumbai: Vedanta shares plumbed as much as 8.7% in morning trade on the National Stock Exchange after the company clarified that its “ultimate holding company" Volcan Investments would undertake the business of manufacturing semi-conductors and not Vedanta as was reported in sections of the media.

The clarification came after closing hours on Thursday. The share currently traded 6.7% lower at 293.2 on heavy volumes. Intraday delivery volumes stood at 40.98% or 78.94 lakh shares against the traded quantity of almost 1.93 crore shares.

The clarification came after closing hours on Thursday. The share currently traded 6.7% lower at 293.2 on heavy volumes. Intraday delivery volumes stood at 40.98% or 78.94 lakh shares against the traded quantity of almost 1.93 crore shares.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The share had rallied 13% over the past two days on the news that Vedanta and Taiwan’s Foxconn would jointly invest 1.54 trn to set up a chip making plant in Gujarat.

The correction in shares comes in the backdrop of the Nifty trading down over a percent below the 17700 mark today.

"We reiterate that the proposed business of manufacturing semiconductors is not under Vedanta Limited and we understand that it will be undertaken by the ultimate holding company of Vedanta Limited, Volcan Investments Limited," the company informed the bourses.

On Tuesday, Vedanta signed two pacts with the Government of Gujarat to set up a semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit in the Ahmedabad district of the state.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

For the project, Vedanta will form a joint venture with Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer, Foxconn. Under the JV, Vedanta will hold a majority stake of up to 60%, and the remaining 40% will be held by Foxconn.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.