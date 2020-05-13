Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs; Financials, auto stocks rally

Indian benchmark indices witnessed a firm opening on Wednesday after govt announced ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy
Sensex climbed 1470 points to open at 32,841.87 while Nifty advance 388 points to open at 9,584.20
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
13 May 2020, 10:01:56 AM IST
Indiamart up 3.3%
B2B e-commerce company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd on Tuesday posted a 57% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹44 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹28.2 crore in the same period of 2018-19.
13 May 2020, 09:55:23 AM IST
Top gainers on Nifty
13 May 2020, 09:49:22 AM IST
Nifty Bank up 3.5%
13 May 2020, 09:44:17 AM IST
Most sectoral indices on NSE in the green
13 May 2020, 09:42:29 AM IST
Jubilant Life Sciences up 5%
Gilead Sciences Inc has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with Jubilant Life Sciences on a royalty-free basis till a new drug or vaccine is developed against covid-19, the US-based firm said in a release late Tuesday.
13 May 2020, 09:39:37 AM IST
Vedanta jumps 10%
Billionaire Anil Agarwal on Tuesday announced plans to delist his Indian flagship Vedanta Ltd by buying out nearly 49% of public shareholding at ₹87.5 apiece. Vedanta Ltd, whose shares have fallen more than 40% this year, houses commodity as well as oil and gas business. The company had a market value of under ₹33,200 crore going by Tuesday's closing price of ₹89.30 on the BSE.
13 May 2020, 09:38:00 AM IST
InterGlobe Aviation up 2%, SpiceJet climbs nearly 5%
India's civil aviation ministry said is yet to take a decision on standard operating procedures for restarting flights and has asked airlines for their inputs. Domestic airlines have been pressing the government for resumption of flights soon.Airlines have been told to prepare for bookings after May 18.
13 May 2020, 09:36:00 AM IST
Nestle India down 2%
FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.54% rise in its net profit at ₹525.43 crore for the first quarter ended March 2020. The company, which follows January-December as its financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹462.74 crore in the same period a year ago.
13 May 2020, 09:34:06 AM IST
RIL up 0.5%
Reliance Industries Ltd on Tuesday returned to the debt market for the second time raising a total of ₹10,060 crore through bonds of different tenors. RIL with a long-term debt rating of AAA, raised ₹4235 crore for a 3-year 4-month period at a fixed coupon rate of 7.05%. The company raised ₹825 crore for a 3-year period at a fixed coupon rate of 6.95% and the remaining ₹5000 crore for a 2-year 10-month period at a coupon rate of 6.95%.
13 May 2020, 09:28:28 AM IST
Market opening
Indian benchmark indices witnessed a firm opening on Wednesday after PM Narendra Modi announced ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the beleaguered economy.
Sensex climbed 1470 points to open at 32,841.87 while Nifty advance 388 points to open at 9,584.20.
ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, surging 6-7% were to Sensex gainers. TCS, Sun Pharma and Nestle India were among the top laggards on the 30-share barometer.
13 May 2020, 09:05:11 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks opened firmly in the green a day after the Union government announced ₹20 lakh crore economic package. At 9:01 am, Sensex jumped over 1,700 points or 5.5% to 33,082. Nifty on the other hand climbed 447 points or 5.19% to 9,674.
13 May 2020, 08:46:53 AM IST
₹20 trillion stimulus: Going by govt's maths, ₹10.71 tn package remains at disposal
If analysts work the numbers in Modi's total ₹20 lakh crore economic package, experts estimate that it could be around 10.71 lakh crore. (Full report)
13 May 2020, 08:42:03 AM IST
Lockdown 4.0 will be different from the previous ones
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hinted at a continuation of the lockdown India has been under for several weeks but added that the coming phase would be “totally different" from the previous phases, the contours of which will be decided based on the suggestions given by states. (Full report)
13 May 2020, 08:41:09 AM IST
Government announces ₹20 trillion stimulus package to restart economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the long-awaited stimulus package of ₹20 trillion for businesses and workers to soften the devastating blow from the coronavirus lockdown that has pushed many companies to the brink of bankruptcy with revenues and cash flows disappearing overnight. (Full report)
13 May 2020, 08:38:27 AM IST
Market at close on Tuesday
Indian stocks closed in the red in Tuesday’s trading session tracking weakness in the global equities and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
After hitting an intraday low of 30,844.66, the benchmark Sensex pared some of the losses and settled 190 points or 0.6% lower at 31,371. Nifty closed 42 points or 0.5% lower at 9,196.
13 May 2020, 08:35:52 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Asian equities were mixed in the early deals on Wednesday as heightened concerns about covid-19 infections.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advance 0.1%.
Shanghai Composite declined 0.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.9%.
SGX Nifty rose 2.4%.
13 May 2020, 08:35:52 AM IST
US stocks retreat
Wall Street stocks retreated Tuesday, with the Nasdaq ending a six-day streak of gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.9%, or more than 450 points, at 23,764.78.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.1% to 2,870.12, and, after rising over the last six days, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.1% to end at 9,002.55.