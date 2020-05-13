Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs; Financials, auto stocks rally

Market at close on Tuesday

Indian stocks closed in the red in Tuesday’s trading session tracking weakness in the global equities and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

After hitting an intraday low of 30,844.66, the benchmark Sensex pared some of the losses and settled 190 points or 0.6% lower at 31,371. Nifty closed 42 points or 0.5% lower at 9,196.