Vedanta shares rise over 13% in 1 day on semiconductor plant project. Do you own?

Also, Vedanta continues to guide for 300kboepd volumes capacity by FY24, and ultimately increasing it to 500kboepd, despite past failures to deliver the promised growth. The analyst said, " In order to attain this, it has trebled FY23 CAPEX yoy to US$ 687mn (US$ 360mn on monetization of 52.6mmboe reserves and US$ 327mn on growth projects. However, we remain skeptical on the growth and are not building anything as of now. A 250kboepd and 300kboepd volume will increase consolidated EBITDA by 4% and 8% respectively."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}