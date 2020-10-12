Vedanta shares slump 21% after failed delisting

Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities said "The delisting for Vedanta has failed as the floor price was very low and in the reverse book building it could not get the desired quantity. We believe as the share price has already declined by 20% over the past 3 days and buyback is being cancelled we could see some bounce back to near term highs of 140 levels. As the metal sector has seen upswing over the past few months with commodities prices higher the outlook remains positive."