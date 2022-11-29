Vedanta shares trade ex-dividend today; stock rises1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM IST
- Vedanta announced an interim dividend of ₹17.50 per share or 1750% for the financial year 2022-23
Shares of Vedanta Ltd started trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date which has been fixed as Wednesday, November 30, 2022 for the purpose of the payment of the third interim dividend of ₹17.50 per share or 1750% for the financial year 2022-23. Vedanta shares rose over a per cent on the BSE in opening trading session.